Wendel says IHS is to expand its operating footprint in the Middle-East

Oct 13 (Reuters) - WENDEL SE ::WENDEL :IHS TO EXPAND ITS OPERATING FOOTPRINT IN THE MIDDLE EAST THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF 1,600 TOWERS IN KUWAIT FROM ZAIN.

Wendel issues 300 million euros in 6.5-year bond bearing interest at 1 pct

Wendel : Successful issue of 300 million euros ($336.03 million) in a 6.5-year bond bearing interest at 1 pct .Issue was very well received by investors and was nearly 4 times oversubscribed.

Wendel launches bond buyback and issues new 300 mln euro bond

Wendel SE : Launch of a 6.5-year bond issue of 300 million euros . Launch of an offer to repurchase to repurchase bonds due in August 2017, April 2018, September 2019 and January 2021 Further company coverage: [MWDP.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Wendel finalizes acquisition of 40% of capital of SGI Africa

Wendel : Finalization of acquisition of 40 pct of capital of SGI Africa .Wendel, through Oranje-Nassau Développement, made an initial investment in SGI Africa of around 25 million euros and will gradually invest up to 120 million euros over next few years.

Wendel cancels 2 pct of its share capital as part of a share buyback program

French investment firm Wendel says: executive board has decided to cancel 960,837 shares held in treasury, or 2 percent of its share capital . cancellation follows the repurchase of these shares by the Group, as part of its share buyback program. . Since the start of the year, Wendel has repurchased 345,446 of its own shares in the market. Further company coverage: [MWDP.PA] (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain) ((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Wendel renews partnership with Centre Pompidou-Metz

Wendel SE :Wendel renews its partnership with the Centre Pompidou-Metz for a further five years.

Wendel acquires 40 pct stake in SGI Africa

Wendel SE : Has signed an agreement to acquire 40 pct of capital of SGI Africa, alongside CFAO Group . Will gradually invest, through Oranje-Nassau Développement, up to 120 million euros ($132.56 million) in SGI Africa over next few years .Povided certain customary conditions are met, Wendel will make an initial investment in SGI Africa of around 25 million euros.

Wendel successfully repurchases 400 mln euro bond

Wendel SE : Full success of offer to repurchase 400 million euros ($451.3 million) of bonds . Has successfully repurchased its 2017, 2018 and 2019 bond issues under its tender offer ("repurchase offer"), up to a maximum amount of 400 million euros (excluding accrued interest) . Wendel has cancelled an undrawn, 350 million euros bank credit line with margin calls, maturing in December 2019 .Total amount of undrawn credit lines is now 1.15 billion euros, with maturities extending from November 2019 to March 2020.

Wendel sells 5.3% stake in Saint-Gobain, issues 500 million euro bond

Wendel SA:Announces the completion of the sale of 5.3 pct stake in Saint-Gobain and the successful issue of an exchangeable bond of about 500 million euros.

Wendel to sell 30 million Saint-Gobain shares

Wendel SA:Sale of 30 million Saint-Gobain shares, i.e. 5.3 pct of Saint-Gobain’s share capital.Issue of a ca. 500 million euros bond exchangeable into Saint-Gobain shares.10 million share buyback by Saint-Gobain in the placement.