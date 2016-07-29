Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Methanex methanex enters into gas supply agreements with Chile gas suppliers

Methanex Corp : Methanex enters into gas supply agreements with chile gas suppliers . Methanex corp says unit methanex chile spa, has reached an agreement with empresa nacional del petroleo for gas supply for period through may 2018 . Signed term sheet with geopark fell spa to extend gas supply deal with methanex chile spa, for additional 10 years term, beyond April 2017 Further company coverage: [MX.TO] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780).

Methanex enters into settlement agreement with Argentina gas supplier

Methanex Corp : Methanex enters into a settlement agreement with Argentina gas supplier .Petrobras will make payment of US$32.5 million in order to terminate both natural gas supply agreement and any and all claims in relation to such agreement.

Methanex Corp declared quarterly dividend

Methanex Corp:Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.275 per share.Payable on March 31 to holders of common shares of record date as on March 17.

Methanex Corp notice of cash dividend

Methanex Corp:Declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.275 per share that will be payable on December 31, 2015 to holders of common shares of record on December 17, 2015.