Nanogate AG : For first half of 2016, provisional figures show sales rising by more than 17% to over 51 million euros (previous year: 43.3 million euros) . H1 EBIT saw particularly strong growth of around 30% to just over 2.2 million euros(previous year: 1.7 million euros) . Has affirmed its forecast for sales and operating result (EBITDA) as published in April 2016 . Due to good overall performance and positive effects from reduced obligations for subsidiaries, nanogate also expects half-yearly result to at least double .Expects consolidated net income for year as a whole to rise particularly strongly year on year.

Nanogate AG : Capital increase carried out . Company's share capital increased from current 3,377,716.00 euros by 331,454.00 euros to 3,709,170.00 euros ($4.12 million)by issuing 331,454 new no-par-value shares . New shares were privately placed at a placement price of 30.00 euros per share . Capital increase was significantly oversubscribed .Intends to utilise cash inflow to finance its planned growth in additional technology and capacities.

Nanogate AG : Capital increase agreed . To increase company's share capital from current 3,377,716.00 euros by up to 331,454.00 euros to up to 3,709,170.00 euros ($4.12 million) . Increase capital by issuing up to 331,454 new no-par value shares via partial utilisation of existing authorised capital against contribution in cash . New shares are to be privately placed at a placement price of 30.00 euros per share . Intends to utilise cash inflow to finance its planned growth in additional technology and capacities .Revenue shall also be used to partly refinance april 2016 acquisition of a 75 percent stake in plastics specialist Goletz.

Nanogate AG : Significant expansion of U.S. business . Group is supplying a car manufacturer with glazing components to be built into exterior of vehicles . Has seen a significant increase in sales in the U.S. .Order has an annual volume in mid-single-digit million euro range.

Nanogate AG : Major million-euro order in systems business with enhanced plastic components . Received a multi-year order from a luxury car manufacturer . Order volume worth more than 20 million euros ($22.42 million) .Nanogate will start delivering interior parts for centre console of an SUV in 2017.

Nanogate AG:FY 2016: sales to reach over 105 million euros, EBITDA likely to rise to over 12 million euros, business with enhanced components becoming more important, and launch of new technology platform.Dividend to be 0.11 euro per share.FY 2016 revenue estimate 97.01 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 12.09 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nanogate AG:Acquires 75 pct of shares in plastics specialist Goletz and achieves more growth.Group sales on course to exceed 100 million euros mark in 2016.Parent company is striving to achieve sales above 15 million euros ($16.89 million) and turn profit in 2016.Acquisition means nanogate is expanding its system expertise in development and production of plastic components.Confidentiality has been agreed upon concerning amount of purchase price.FY 2016 revenue 95.36 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income 0.98 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nanogate AG:Luxempart S.A. acquires interest of around 10 pct.Free float increases to roughly 64 pct.HeidelbergCapital retains equity holding​.

Nanogate AG:Sees FY 2015 EBITDA to exceed 9 million euros ($9.83 million).Sales set to increase to at least 84 million euros in FY 2015.Previously expected FY 2015 increase in sales to significantly more than 80 million euros and significant improvement in operating result.