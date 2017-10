Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

National Bank of Canada sets quarterly dividend of C$0.55 per share

National Bank Of Canada :Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.55per share.

National Bank of Canada Q3 earnings per share C$1.33 excluding items

National Bank Of Canada : Q3 earnings per share C$1.33 excluding items . Q3 earnings per share C$1.31 . Q3 earnings per share view C$1.20, revenue view C$1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly total revenue C$1.56 billion versus C$1.51 billion.

National Bank Of Canada announces NVCC preferred share offering

National Bank Of Canada : National Bank Of Canada announces NVCC preferred share offering .Issuance of 10 million non-cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares series 36 at a price of $25.00 per share.

National Bank sets quarterly dividend of c$0.55per share

National Bank Of Canada : National bank increases the dividend on its common shares . Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.55per share .Increase of dividend on its common shares from $0.54 to $0.55 per common share for quarter ending july 31, 2016.

National Bank Of Canada takes controlling stake in ABA Bank Of Cambodia

National Bank Of Canada : National Bank takes controlling interest in ABA Bank of Cambodia . Says additional investment of U.S. $103 million to acquire controlling interest in Advanced Bank Of Asia Limited .Says now holds a 90 pct interest in ABA Bank.

National Bank of Canada declares a dividend on its common shares

National Bank of Canada:Board of Directors declares a dividend on its common shares of $0.54 per common share for the quarter ending April 30, 2016.Dividend will be payable on May 1 to holders of record date as of common shares on March 28.

National Bank of Canada announces NVCC preferred share offering

National Bank of Canada:To offer on bought deal basis of 10 million non-cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares series 34 at $25.00 per share.

National Bank of Canada raises its quarterly dividend by 4% to 54 cents per share

National Bank of Canada:Says On Dec. 1, 2015, Board declared regular dividends on the various series of first preferred shares and a dividend of 54 cents per common share, up 2 cents or 4%.payable on February 1, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 28, 2015.