Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (NABV.NS)

NABV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

131.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs131.70
Open
Rs132.10
Day's High
Rs134.50
Day's Low
Rs130.60
Volume
180,918
Avg. Vol
293,488
52-wk High
Rs155.00
52-wk Low
Rs103.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nava Bharat Ventures approves sale of Nava Bharat Lao Energy
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd : Board approves sale of 100 percent of shares of Nava Bharat Lao Energy .  Full Article

Nava Bharat Ventures to consider issue of bonus shares
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd : To consider recommendation of "issue of bonus shares". .  Full Article

Nava Bharat Ventures March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd : March-quarter net profit 576.4 million rupees versus 244 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 3.02 billion rupees versus 2.80 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd News

BRIEF-Nava Bharat Ventures approves formation of SPV as a unit co in Singapore

* Nava Bharat Ventures - approved formation of SPV as a unit co in singapore with an investment commitment upto $11 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

