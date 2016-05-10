Edition:
Aurubis AG (NAFG.DE)

NAFG.DE on Xetra

68.86EUR
5:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.09 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
€68.77
Open
€68.89
Day's High
€69.14
Day's Low
€68.60
Volume
61,528
Avg. Vol
204,237
52-wk High
€79.29
52-wk Low
€46.07

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aurubis H1 2015/2016 sales down at 4.73 billion euros
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Aurubis AG : Sales of the Aurubis Group in the first six months of fiscal year 2015/16 reached 4,725 million euros ($5.37 billion) (previous year: 5,519 million euros) . H1 2015/2016 EBT 113 million euros (previous year: 181 million euros) . Confirms outlook for full year Further company coverage: [NAFG.DE] ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).  Full Article

Aurubis confirms forecast for FY 2015/16
Monday, 25 Apr 2016 

Aurubis AG:Confirms forecast for the entire fiscal year 2015/16.  Full Article

Aurubis confirms FY 2015/2016 earnings outlook
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 

Aurubis AG:Views earnings forecast from December as realistic: while Aurubis’ earnings will be significantly lower than the record earnings of the previous year, they will still be satisfactory in FY 2015/16.  Full Article

Aurubis AG issues FY 2015/2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 

Aurubis AG:Expects 2015/2016 operating pretax profit to be significantly lower.FY 2015/2016 EBT 293.06 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Aurubis AG - Bulgaria accuses Aurubis of abusing market position - Reuters
Monday, 9 Nov 2015 

Aurubis AG:Bulgaria's competition watchdog accused on Monday Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis of abusing its dominant market position by selling sulphuric acid used in the fertiliser industry at an "unreasonably high price" in Bulgaria - RTRS.The Commission of Protection of Competition said it has carried out a survey on the trade practices of Aurubis and its Bulgarian unit following a complaint by Bulgaria's leading fertilizer maker Agropolychim - RTRS."Aurubis is taking advantage of its dominant position on the Bulgarian market and sells sulphuric acid at an unreasonably high price, putting the buyers in the country in an unfavourable position compared with the foreign clients of the company," the watchdog said in a statement - RTRS.  Full Article

German stocks - Factors to watch on September 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

