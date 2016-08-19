Edition:
India

Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NAFL.NS)

NAFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

711.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.90 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs713.70
Open
Rs722.90
Day's High
Rs724.00
Day's Low
Rs709.20
Volume
19,640
Avg. Vol
67,037
52-wk High
Rs799.20
52-wk Low
Rs430.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Navin Fluorine International appoints Vishad P. Mafatlal as executive chairman
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Navin Fluorine International Ltd : Hrishikesh Arvind Mafatlal to step aside as executive chairman . Appoints Vishad P. Mafatlal as executive chairman .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Navin Fluorine International Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Navin Fluorine International June-qtr profit after tax rises

* June quarter profit after tax 491.1 million rupees versus 436.5 million rupees year ago

» More NAFL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials