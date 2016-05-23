Edition:
National Fertilizers Ltd (NAFT.NS)

NAFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

60.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.50 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs61.40
Open
Rs61.40
Day's High
Rs62.20
Day's Low
Rs60.30
Volume
337,120
Avg. Vol
1,015,793
52-wk High
Rs89.45
52-wk Low
Rs29.50

National Fertilizers posts March-qtr profit
Monday, 23 May 2016 

National Fertilizers Ltd : March-quarter net profit 314.4 million rupees; net sales 16.40 billion rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 1.21 per share .  Full Article

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 5

