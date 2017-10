Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

National Aluminium Co says LIC of India cuts stake in co to 12.478 pct

Oct 23 (Reuters) - National Aluminium Co Ltd :Says LIC of India cuts stake in co by 2.019 percent to 12.478 percent via open market sale‍​.

National Aluminium Co Dec-qtr profit down about 3 pct

National Aluminium Co Ltd : Dec-quarter net profit 1.44 billion rupees . Dec-quarter total income from operations 19.88 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.48 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 17.43 billion rupees.

India's National Aluminium signs MOU with mines ministry for higher production

National Aluminium Co Ltd : National aluminium co - inks mou with ministry for higher production; FY 2016-17 target for revenue from operations, excluding excise duty, is set at 71 billion rupees . National aluminium co - as per mou with ministry of mines, co set annual production target of 2.13 million tonnes of alumina and 385,000 tonnes of aluminium . National aluminium co - FY capex target set as 10.21 billion rupees .

National Aluminium seeks members nod for buyback of shares

National Aluminium Co gets members' nod for buyback of up to 25 pct of total equity shares of co

National Aluminium Co approves share buyback of up to 28.35 bln rupees

National Aluminium Co Ltd to consider buyback of equity shares

National Aluminium Co says govt allots Utkal-D & E coal mine in favour of co

National Aluminium Co Ltd : Government of India have allotted Utkal-D & E coal mine in favour of NALCO . All rights and interest in land and mine infra of Utkal-D & E coal mines shall stand fully transferred and vested in NALCO .