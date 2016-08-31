Edition:
India

Nanobiotix SA (NANOB.PA)

NANOB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

16.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€16.80
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
55,481
52-wk High
€22.50
52-wk Low
€12.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nanobiotix H1 loss after tax widens to 10.2 million euros
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Nanobiotix SA : H1 loss after tax of 10.2 million euros ($11.38 million) versus 7.8 million euros a year ago .Cash balance as of 30 June 2016 was 25 million euros, as per expectations.  Full Article

Nanobiotix Q2 revenue jumps to 0.9 million euros
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Nanobiotix SA :Q2 revenue EUR 0.9 million ($1.00 million) versus EUR 46,000 year ago.  Full Article

Nanobiotix Q1 revenue down at 45,847 euros
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Nanobiotix SA :Q1 revenue 45,847 euros ($51,775.02) versus 46,991 euros year ago.  Full Article

Nanobiotix starts new research program in Immuno Oncology with NBTXR3​
Tuesday, 5 Jan 2016 

Nanobiotix SA:Nanobiotix starts a new research program in Immuno Oncology with its lead product NBTXR3.  Full Article

Nanobiotix SA: FDA approval on NBTXR3 in study in prostate cancer
Monday, 4 Jan 2016 

Nanobiotix SA:FDA approved investigational new drug for NBTXR3 in a new clinical study in prostate cancer.FDA approval enables company to initiate a phase I/II prospective, open-label, two cohorts and non-randomized trial, in large prostate cancer patient population.  Full Article

Nanobiotix Soft Tissue Sarcoma pivotal trial expands as planned
Friday, 13 Nov 2015 

Nanobiotix SA:Says Soft Tissue Sarcoma pivotal trial expands as planned: already seven countries and 29 sites have been opened.Study is expected to be final step before CE mark which is anticipated towards end of 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Nanobiotix SA News

BRIEF-Nanobiotix to conduct its first clinical trial with NBTXR3 in the U.S.‍​

* PLANS TO CONDUCT ITS FIRST CLINICAL TRIAL WITH NBTXR3 IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS IN U.S.‍​

» More NANOB.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials