Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nanobiotix H1 loss after tax widens to 10.2 million euros

Nanobiotix SA : H1 loss after tax of 10.2 million euros ($11.38 million) versus 7.8 million euros a year ago .Cash balance as of 30 June 2016 was 25 million euros, as per expectations.

Nanobiotix Q2 revenue jumps to 0.9 million euros

Nanobiotix SA :Q2 revenue EUR 0.9 million ($1.00 million) versus EUR 46,000 year ago.

Nanobiotix Q1 revenue down at 45,847 euros

Nanobiotix SA :Q1 revenue 45,847 euros ($51,775.02) versus 46,991 euros year ago.

Nanobiotix starts new research program in Immuno Oncology with NBTXR3​

Nanobiotix SA:Nanobiotix starts a new research program in Immuno Oncology with its lead product NBTXR3.

Nanobiotix SA: FDA approval on NBTXR3 in study in prostate cancer

Nanobiotix SA:FDA approved investigational new drug for NBTXR3 in a new clinical study in prostate cancer.FDA approval enables company to initiate a phase I/II prospective, open-label, two cohorts and non-randomized trial, in large prostate cancer patient population.

Nanobiotix Soft Tissue Sarcoma pivotal trial expands as planned

Nanobiotix SA:Says Soft Tissue Sarcoma pivotal trial expands as planned: already seven countries and 29 sites have been opened.Study is expected to be final step before CE mark which is anticipated towards end of 2016.