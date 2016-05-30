Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd : March-quarter net profit 32 million rupees versus 469,000 rupees last year . March-quarter total income from operations 4.26 billion rupees versus 3.63 billion rupees last year .

Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd:Says that effective from Jan. 6, 2016, equity shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on exchange in list of 'B' group securities.