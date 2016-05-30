Edition:
India

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (NARY.NS)

NARY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

306.25INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.25 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs306.50
Open
Rs304.00
Day's High
Rs309.85
Day's Low
Rs304.00
Volume
11,360
Avg. Vol
142,013
52-wk High
Rs379.00
52-wk Low
Rs281.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Narayana Hrudayalaya March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd : March-quarter net profit 32 million rupees versus 469,000 rupees last year . March-quarter total income from operations 4.26 billion rupees versus 3.63 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd announces listing of equity shares
Wednesday, 6 Jan 2016 

Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd:Says that effective from Jan. 6, 2016, equity shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on exchange in list of 'B' group securities.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Narayana Hrudayalaya June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 193.7 million rupees versus 226.5 million rupees year ago

» More NARY.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials