Naturex SA :H1 revenue 208.0 million euros ($232.25 million) versus 202.7 million euros year ago.

Naturex SA : Naturex and Adamed Consumer Healthcare SA., a Polish producer of Over-the-Counter drugs and dietary supplements signed on Saturday cooperation agreement to an exclusive global license for Aronox aronia extract .As licensee, Naturex is given global exclusive rights to use the Aronox clinical dossier and trademark and to sublicense it to its B2B customers in all territories where the trademark has been registered, apart from four eastern European countries and Spain.

Naturex SA : Reports Q1 revenue of 104.4 million euros ($118.9 million) versus 98.6 million euros a year ago .Q1 recurring operating EBITDA is 15.7 million euros versus 14.1 million euros a year ago.

Naturex SA:Signs licence agreement with Adamed for commercialization of an extract of aronia.

Naturex SA:Sells its interest in joint venture with Aker BioMarine.

Naturex SA:Signs with Swisse Wellness a long-term preferred partner agreement for the supply of natural ingredients and the development of innovative natural and healthy integrated solutions.

Naturex SA:Signs exclusive construction agreement with Mazza Innovation.

Naturex SA:Barry Callebaut signs license agreement with Naturex.Agreement is for the commercial use of a single health claim on cocoa extracts, authorized by EFSA.

Naturex SA:FPInnovations, a company operating in the research and development of solutions for the forestry sector, and Naturex announce strategic partnership in the search for active molecules from Canadian forest biomass, intended for food and cosmetics industries.