Navneet Education Ltd (NAVN.NS)
NAVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
170.30INR
23 Oct 2017
170.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.00 (+1.19%)
Rs2.00 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
Rs168.30
Rs168.30
Open
Rs167.00
Rs167.00
Day's High
Rs171.00
Rs171.00
Day's Low
Rs167.00
Rs167.00
Volume
26,845
26,845
Avg. Vol
66,627
66,627
52-wk High
Rs193.50
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.00
Rs93.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Navneet Education June-qtr profit rises
Navneet Education Ltd
BRIEF-India's Navneet Education June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 1.10 billion rupees versus 168.6 million rupees year ago