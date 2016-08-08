Edition:
India

Navneet Education Ltd (NAVN.NS)

NAVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

170.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.00 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
Rs168.30
Open
Rs167.00
Day's High
Rs171.00
Day's Low
Rs167.00
Volume
26,845
Avg. Vol
66,627
52-wk High
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Navneet Education June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Navneet Education Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.1 billion rupees versus 983.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 5.61 billion rupees versus 5.16 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

* June quarter profit 1.10 billion rupees versus 168.6 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

