Navkar Corporation Ltd (NAVR.NS)

NAVR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

198.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs198.75
Open
Rs200.00
Day's High
Rs203.35
Day's Low
Rs198.00
Volume
58,052
Avg. Vol
41,409
52-wk High
Rs247.00
52-wk Low
Rs154.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Navkar Corp June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Navkar Corporation Ltd : June-quarter net profit 262.6 million rupees versus 184.5 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 873.8 million rupees versus 813.3 million rupees last year .  Full Article

Navkar receipt gets arbitral award with respect to litigation with central railway
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Navkar Corporation Ltd : Receipt of arbitral award with respect to litigation with central railway . Central railway has revised land license fee of 38.7 million rupees for the period 01.01.2011 to 31.03.2016 .  Full Article

Navkar Corporation Ltd News

BRIEF-Navkar Corp seeks members' nod for reappointment of Shantilal Mehta as chairman, MD

* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Shantilal Mehta as chairman and MD

Earnings vs. Estimates

