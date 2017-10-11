Edition:
NBCC (India) Ltd (NBCC.BO)

NBCC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

254.00INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs253.70
Open
Rs254.15
Day's High
Rs257.70
Day's Low
Rs248.25
Volume
160,825
Avg. Vol
182,372
52-wk High
Rs257.70
52-wk Low
Rs133.07

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NBCC (India) awards contract to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 bln rupees
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nbcc (India) Ltd :Says awards contract for construction of multi storey commercial space on EPC basis to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 billion rupees.Project expected to be completed in two years​.  Full Article

NBCC (India) secures total business worth 11.17 bln rupees in Sept
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

NBCC (India) Ltd :Says co has secured total business worth 11.17 billion rupees in Sept.  Full Article

NBCC India secures order worth about 2.70 bln rupees
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

NBCC (India) Ltd : NBCC secured work amounting 2.70 bln rupees (approx.) from UGC . Signs MoU for constrction of new UGC building at JNU capmus, New Delhi .  Full Article

NBCC (India) signs MoA with Goa Shipyard Ltd
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

NBCC (India) Ltd : Memorandum of Agreement between NBCC India Limited and Goa Shipyard Ltd . MoA valued at about 1 billion rupees . MoA for assigning work for construction of office building for Mine Counter Measure Vessels, additional space in Yard of Goa Shipyard .  Full Article

NBCC (India) gets 2.50 bln rupees order for construction of ESIC hospital at Baltikuri
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

NBCC (India) Ltd : Work secured for construction of ESIC hospital at Baltikuri, West Bengal amounting to about 2.50 billion rupees .  Full Article

NBCC (India) Ltd announces cabinet approval for re-development of old GPRA colonies
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

NBCC: NBCC (India) ltd - cabinet approval for re-development of old gpra colonies .  Full Article

