NRB Bearings Ltd (NBEA.NS)

NBEA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

134.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.80 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
Rs136.90
Open
Rs138.80
Day's High
Rs138.80
Day's Low
Rs132.15
Volume
85,167
Avg. Vol
117,745
52-wk High
Rs157.20
52-wk Low
Rs100.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NRB Bearings declares interim dividend of 1.40 rupees/share
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Nrb Bearings Ltd :Says declared interim dividend of 1.40 rupees per share.  Full Article

NRB Bearings Ltd News

BRIEF-India's NRB Bearings June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 126.9 million rupees versus 131.1 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

