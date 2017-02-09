Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NCC Dec-qtr profit rises about 8 pct

NCC Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 655.9 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 19.04 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 606.4 million rupees ; total income from operations was 20.54 billion rupees.

NCC Ltd June-qtr profit up about 26 pct

NCC Ltd : June-quarter net profit 608.6 million rupees; June-quarter total income from operations 19.01 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 483.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 17.23 billion rupees .

India's NCC Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 49 pct

NCC Ltd : India's NCC Ltd - March-quarter consol net profit 264 million rupees versus net profit of 519.9 million rupees year ago . India's NCC Ltd - March-quarter consol total income from operations 27.80 billion rupees versus 24.88 billion rupees year ago . Recommends dividend at 30 percent . Order book of co at 176.55 billion rupees as of March 31, 2016 .