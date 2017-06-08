Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nordex awarded follow-up contract from Australia

June 8 (Reuters) - NORDEX SE ::NORDEX AWARDED FOLLOW-UP CONTRACT FROM AUSTRALIA.‍ACCIONA ENERGIA ORDERING A FURTHER 22 TURBINES​.‍NORDEX WILL BE SHIPPING NECESSARY COMPONENTS TO AUSTRALIA FROM AUTUMN 2017, UPON WHICH ACCIONA ENERGIA WILL BE INSTALLING 132 MW-PARK​.

Nordex wins orders totalling 111 MW from Turkey's Eksim

Nordex SE : Order intake of 111 mw in turkey .Says will be installing a total of 37 N117/3000 turbines for Eksim Yatirim as part of extension of "Amasya", "Tokat" and "Susurluk" wind farms.

Nordex awarded six new contracts in its domestic market in September

Nordex SE :In September, Nordex was awarded six new contracts with a combined value of around 64 million euros in its domestic market, bringing total new business in this region to over 740 million euros in year to date.

Nordex CFO says still planning dividend, unclear when

Nordex Se : Cfo says still planning for company to pay dividend, still unclear when . Cfo says planning to make decision on dividend in early 2017 . Ceo says expects to install about 250 wind turbines in germany this year . Ceo says 250 wind turbines would equal capacity of about 700 mw Further company coverage: [NDXG.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

Nordex secures 243 MW order for U.S. wind farm

Nordex SE :Completed an agreement to supply eighty-one AW125/3000 turbines to a wind farm in Texas.

Nordex wins orders from Greece totalling more than 30 MW

Nordex SE : Says receives two orders totalling more than 30 MW .Will be supplying eight n100/3300 and two n90/2500 turbines.

Nordex Q1 EBITDA up almost 57 pct

Nordex Se : Nordex with improved profitability and earnings . EBITDA rose by just under 57% to eur 59.1 million (q1 2015: eur 37.7 million) . EBITDA margin widened by 1.7 percentage points to 9.3% (q1 2015: 7.6%) . EBIT margin came to 7.1 pct (Q1 2015: 5.0 pct) . Quarterly net profit 25.5 million eur .Quarterly sales rose 28.3 percent to 637 million eur.

Nordex Se wins orders for Irish wind farms totalling 42.5 MW

Nordex Se:Nordex secures orders for two Irish wind farms totalling 42.5 MW.Both orders include 15 year "premium" full-service contract.Turbine delivery is scheduled for October 2016.

Acciona Windpower transfer to Nordex concluded

Acciona SA:Says the transfer of all the share capital of Corporacion Acciona Windpower SL to the German listed company Nordex SE has been concluded.

Nordex successfully places promissory note worth EUR 550 million

Nordex Se:First "green Schuldschein" worth 550 million euros successfully issued by Nordex.Schuldschein (promissory note) of 550 million euros placed with terms of three to ten years.Proceeds primarily to be used to finance the acquisition of Acciona Windpower.