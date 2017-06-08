Nordex SE (NDXG.DE)
8.97EUR
5:33pm IST
€0.04 (+0.43%)
€8.93
€8.93
€9.19
€8.90
303,500
841,732
€24.89
€8.82
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Nordex awarded follow-up contract from Australia
June 8 (Reuters) - NORDEX SE
Nordex wins orders totalling 111 MW from Turkey's Eksim
Nordex SE
Nordex awarded six new contracts in its domestic market in September
Nordex SE
Nordex CFO says still planning dividend, unclear when
Nordex Se
Nordex secures 243 MW order for U.S. wind farm
Nordex SE
Nordex wins orders from Greece totalling more than 30 MW
Nordex SE
Nordex Q1 EBITDA up almost 57 pct
Nordex Se
Nordex Se wins orders for Irish wind farms totalling 42.5 MW
Nordex Se:Nordex secures orders for two Irish wind farms totalling 42.5 MW.Both orders include 15 year "premium" full-service contract.Turbine delivery is scheduled for October 2016. Full Article
Acciona Windpower transfer to Nordex concluded
Acciona SA:Says the transfer of all the share capital of Corporacion Acciona Windpower SL to the German listed company Nordex SE has been concluded. Full Article
Nordex successfully places promissory note worth EUR 550 million
Nordex Se:First "green Schuldschein" worth 550 million euros successfully issued by Nordex.Schuldschein (promissory note) of 550 million euros placed with terms of three to ten years.Proceeds primarily to be used to finance the acquisition of Acciona Windpower. Full Article
Nordex signs two power purchase contracts in India - CEO
FRANKFURT Nordex has signed power purchase contracts with Karnataka for two of the German wind turbine maker's parks, its chief executive told shareholders at the group's annual general meeting on Tuesday.