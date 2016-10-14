Edition:
Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)

NEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

49.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.40 (-2.75%)
Prev Close
Rs51.00
Open
Rs51.40
Day's High
Rs51.65
Day's Low
Rs48.85
Volume
486,182
Avg. Vol
813,147
52-wk High
Rs59.30
52-wk Low
Rs27.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Network18 Media & Investments Sept-qtr consol loss widens
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd : Sept-quarter consol net loss 363.1 million rupees . Sept-quarter consol total income from operations 161.8 million rupees .Consol net loss in sept quarter was 351 million rupees last year as per Ind-As; consol total income from operations was 172.6 million rupees.  Full Article

Network18 Media & Investments says June-quarter consol net loss 497 million rupees
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd : June-quarter consol net loss 497 million rupees . June-quarter consol total income from operations 3.52 billion rupees .  Full Article

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd News

BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs

* Gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs via private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2xGWGCs Further company coverage:

