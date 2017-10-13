Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nemetschek buys U.S. software maker Risa for $24.9 mln

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nemetschek SE :Says acquires leading U.S. software provider Risa for structural engineering.Says ‍high-level strategic fit to strengthen Nemetschek's position in U.S. structural market​.Says ‍purchase price amounts to about $24.9 million (cash-/debt-free)​.Says ‍financing of purchase price is provided mainly by company's own capital resources and by use of credit lines​.Says ‍acquisition occurs via a subsidiary of Nemetschek and is expected to be closed in October 2017​.

Nemetschek sees 2016 sales, earnings at upper end of range

Nemetschek AG : Optimistic outlook for 2016 unchanged . Expects to reach upper end of forecasts for revenues and adjusted EBITDA . H1 revenue 161.5 million eur . EBITDA adjusted for positive one-time effect rises in Q2 by 49.0 pct to eur 22.7 million . Q2 net income 13.1 million eur .Q2 EBITDA 24.6 million eur.

Nemetschek buys 3D modeling software company Design Data

Nemetschek AG : Acquires Design Data, a leading U.S. provider of BIM 3D modeling software for steel structures . Design Data maintains a market share of around 45% in North America .For last 12 months, Design Data anticipates revenue amounting to around $10 million.

Nemetschek confirms FY 2016 outlook

Nemetschek AG:Outlook for whole of FY 2016 affirmed: group revenue ranging from 319 million to 325 million euros and an EBITDA of between 77 million and 80 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 325.13 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 80.95 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nemetschek to propose increased dividend

Nemetschek AG:Nemetschek group plans 25 pct increase in dividend.Says dividend proposal for FY 2015 grows to 0.50 euro per share.Says total amount of dividends to be distributed rises to 19.25 million dividends.

Nemetschek gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Nemetschek AG:Double-digit growth rates for revenue and EBITDA planned for FY 2016.Expects FY 2016 revenue within the range of 319 million to 325 million euros.Expects FY 2016 EBITDA within the range of 77 million and 80 million euros.FY 2015 reported revenue 285.3 million euros.FY 2015 reported EBITDA 69.5 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 322.38 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 80.19 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nemetschek buys building information modeling (BIM) specialist Solibri

Nemetschek AG:Says acquires leading building information modeling (BIM) specialist Solibri.Says anticipates revenue amounting to just under 5 million ​euros for Solibri.