Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Nemetschek buys U.S. software maker Risa for $24.9 mln
Nemetschek sees 2016 sales, earnings at upper end of range
Nemetschek buys 3D modeling software company Design Data
Nemetschek confirms FY 2016 outlook
Nemetschek AG:Outlook for whole of FY 2016 affirmed: group revenue ranging from 319 million to 325 million euros and an EBITDA of between 77 million and 80 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 325.13 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 80.95 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nemetschek to propose increased dividend
Nemetschek AG:Nemetschek group plans 25 pct increase in dividend.Says dividend proposal for FY 2015 grows to 0.50 euro per share.Says total amount of dividends to be distributed rises to 19.25 million dividends.
Nemetschek gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Nemetschek AG:Double-digit growth rates for revenue and EBITDA planned for FY 2016.Expects FY 2016 revenue within the range of 319 million to 325 million euros.Expects FY 2016 EBITDA within the range of 77 million and 80 million euros.FY 2015 reported revenue 285.3 million euros.FY 2015 reported EBITDA 69.5 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 322.38 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 80.19 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nemetschek buys building information modeling (BIM) specialist Solibri
Nemetschek AG:Says acquires leading building information modeling (BIM) specialist Solibri.Says anticipates revenue amounting to just under 5 million euros for Solibri.
