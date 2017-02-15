Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nestle India Dec-qtr profit down about 9 pct

Nestle India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.67 billion rupees . Dec quarter net sales 22.61 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.83 billion rupees; net sales was 19.46 billion rupees .Says recommended final dividend of 23 rupees per share.

Nestle India posts June-qtr profit

Nestle India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.31 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 22.56 billion rupees . Declares second interim dividend of 12 rupees per share . Net loss in June quarter last year was 644 million rupees; net sales was 19.34 billion rupees .

Nestle India March-qtr profit down about 19 pct

Nestle India Ltd : March-quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.20 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter net sales 22.96 billion rupees versus 25.07 billion rupees year ago . Results for quarter have been impacted by Maggi noodles issue in 2015 . Declared interim dividend of 12 rupees per share .

Nestle India Ltd clarifies on NCDRC order on Maggi noodles

Nestle SA:Clarifies on news item "NCDRC orders retesting of 16 Maggi samples".Says disappointed that commission has given order directing further testing of 16 samples at export inspection laboratory.Reports for all 13 samples provided by consumer affairs ministry were sent to accredited government referral lab CFTRI, Mysore, are still awaited.Says does not add monosodium glutamate to maggi noodles manufactured in India.Maggi noodles contains glutamate from hydrolysed groundnut protein, onion powder and wheat flour.Says monosodium glutamate is present through natural sources "Regulatory authorities do not stipulate any limit for MSG".

Nestle India Ltd slams charges, says Maggi 'Pazzta' 100% safe - ASNEWS

Nestle India Ltd:Nestle India has slammed charges regarding the lead content in its Maggi 'Pazzta' products and said that the pasta was 100% secure and safe to consume - ASNEWS."MAGGI Pazzta is 100% safe. The finished product and the raw materials used to make it undergo rigorous testing during every stage of the manufacturing process. - ASNEWS.We have seen media reports' claiming that lead has been found in the product and we are investigating," Nestle India said in a statement. - ASNEWS.The company asserted that they have not received any formal notification from UP authorities or Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) about any test result where their samples have failed the test regarding lead content beyond permissible limits - ASNEWS."We regret the confusion that these media reports might be causing. Our products are 100% safe to consume. We will work with the authorities to resolve the situation as quickly as possible," the statement added. - ASNEWS.Earlier, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Uttar Pradesh had stated that tests showed the presence of lead beyond permissible limits in samples of Nestle's 'Pazzta'. - ASNEWS.This controversy comes days after Nestle re-released Maggi Noodles after the FSSAI banned the product terming it "unsafe and hazardous" for human consumption. ( ANI ) - ASNEWS.

Nestle India Ltd - India plans to continue class action suit against Maggi - Financial Express - Reuters

Nestle India Ltd:The ministry of consumer affairs will continue to pursue its ‘class action’ suit against Nestle’s Maggi noodles in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) despite the lifting of the ban on the product by the Bombay High Court - FT.A senior ministry official told FE that the next hearing on the case at NCDRC is slated on November 30 - FT.The official said that the apex consumer court is yet to receive the test report of 13 samples of Maggi sent for testing to the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysore few weeks back - FT.The consumer affairs ministry few months back had approached the NCDRC against Maggi demanding over INR 640 crore for unfair trade practice for selling “defective and hazardous goods” and punitive damages, including interest at the rate of 18% per annum - RTRS.Nestle’s failure to disclose the presence of risk-increasing ingredients was deceptive and misleading - FT.the complaint filed with NCDRC through the consumer affairs department has stated while accusing the firm of promoting noodles containing excessive lead as healthy with the sole aim of enhancing profits - FT.