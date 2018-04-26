Jan 24 (Reuters) - Netia SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT AT THIS STAGE IT ESTIMATES TO WRITE OFF 150.7 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS IN ITS NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2017.SAYS WILL GIVE IS FINAL RESULTS OF ASSETS IMPAIRMENT TEST WITH ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2017 ON FEB. 15.SAYS IT IS CONDUCTING ASSETS IMPAIRMENT TEST BY COMPARING THE BALANCE VALUE OF ASSETS WITH ITS RECOVERABLE VALUE.SAYS THE RECOVERABLE VALUE IS BASED ON THE FAIR VALUE CALCULATION.SAYS LAST YEAR THE CALCULATION OF FAIR VALUE WAS BASED ON ESTIMATED CASH FLOW AND ITS 10-YEAR BUSINESS PLAN.SAYS CYFROWY POLSAT << >> ACQUIRED 33 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY AT THE BEGINNING OF DEC. AND ANNOUNCED A TENDER OFFER FOR THE REMAINING 66 PERCENT STAKE.SAYS THE SUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF THE TENDER OFFER CAN HAVE AN IMPACT ON ITS STRATEGY AND OPERATING ACTIVITY.SAYS IT HAS DECIDED THEN TO APPLY MARKET SHARE PRICE AS THE MOST TRUSTWORTHY METHOD OF CALCULATION OF FAIR VALUE OF ITS ASSETS.