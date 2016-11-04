Neuland Laboratories Ltd (NEUL.NS)
NEUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,104.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-35.30 (-3.10%)
Prev Close
Rs1,139.90
Open
Rs1,135.75
Day's High
Rs1,139.50
Day's Low
Rs1,094.15
Volume
8,915
Avg. Vol
25,279
52-wk High
Rs1,727.00
52-wk Low
Rs881.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Neuland Laboratories Sept-qtr profit rises
Neuland Laboratories Ltd
Neuland Labs enters into Joint Development Agreement with Phoenix Embassy Techno Zone
Neuland Laboratories Ltd
BRIEF-India's Neuland Labs June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 23 million rupees versus 95.1 million rupees year ago