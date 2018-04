Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Neuca Plans To Incorporate Its Two Wholly Owned Units

Jan 9 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::PLANS TO INCORPORATE ITS TWO WHOLLY OWNED UNITS PREGO SA AND MULTI SP. Z O.O..

Neuca Q3 net profit down at 21.7 mln zlotys

Nov 9 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::Q3 REVENUE 1.81 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.70 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 34.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 21.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Neuca plans to incorporate its wholly owned unit ILC Sp. z o.o.

Nov 3 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA ::PLANS TO INCORPORATE ITS WHOLLY OWNED UNIT ILC SP. Z O.O..

Neuca plans to pay 5.75 per share dividend

Neuca SA :Says its management board recommend dividend payment at 5.75 zlotys ($1.43) per share.

Neuca Med reaches 100 pct stake in Medica Pro Familia

Medica Pro Familia SA : Following its squeeze-out offer, Neuca Med Sp. z o. o. reaches 100 percent stake in the company .Neuca Med is a unit of Neuca SA .