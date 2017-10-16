Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mosaic Company selects Nexans for their 1.7 billion dollar mining project​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NEXANS ::‍MOSAIC SELECTS NEXANS TO SUPPLY POWER CABLES AND SUPPORT SERVICES FOR THEIR $1.7 BILLION EXPANSION PROJECT​.‍FIRST CABLES TO BE DELIVERED IN Q1 2018​.

Nexans and AMSC partner to market superconductor power cables

Nexans SA :AMSC and Nexans announce a partnership to market and sell AMSC's resilient electric grid (REG) system, and other high performance superconductor power cables, in U.S. and Canada.

Nexans H1 net result group share turns to profit of 30 mln euros

Nexans SA : H1 sales at current metal prices of 2.95 billion euros ($3.26 billion) versus 3.27 billion euros year ago . H1 sales at constant metal prices of 2.28 billion euros versus 2.38 billion euros year ago . H1 operating margin is 135 million euros versus 95 million euros a year ago . H1 EBITDA is 203 million euros versus 167 million euros a year ago . H1 net income group share 30 million euros versus loss of 58 million euros a year ago .Maintains confidence in the capacity of the group to deliver the expected results.

Nexans wins umbilical contract in Australia

Nexans : Will deliver an umbilical, 32 km in length combining power, signal and steel tubes as well as other services to Onesubsea and Woodside in Western Australia .The umbilical will be manufactured at Nexans' plants in Halden and Rognan, and will be delivered in January 2018.

Nexans to connect Beatrice Offshore Windfarm to the Scottish grid

Nexans : Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Ltd has chosen a consortium of Nexans and Siemens Transmission and Distribution Ltd to supply a transmission system to connect its new wind farm off the coast of Scotland to the grid .The contract with Nexans is worth about € 245 million ($274.60 million).

Nexans Norway is supplying fibre optic cables to Connected Amazonia Program

Nexans SA:Nexans Norway is supplying fibre optic cables to the Connected Amazonia Program in Brazil to connect 4 million people to the internet.

Alstom takes control of Cabliance by acquiring Nexans stake

Alstom SA:Alstom takes control of Cabliance by acquiring Nexans stake.

Nexans and G2mobility sign strategic partnership

Nexans SA:Nexans and G2mobility sign strategic partnership for EV charging solutions backed by a 2.7 million euro round of funding from Nexans, Bpifrance and Innovacom.

Nexans to close its cable factory dedicated to defense market in the U.S.

Nexans SA:To close its cable factory dedicated to defense market in the U.S.Decision has been taken in response to both a lack of profitability for the factory combined with generally unfavourable mid to long term prospects for defense cable market in region.

Samsung C&T awards Nexans contract to supply power cables in Qatar

Nexans SA:Samsung C&T has awarded Nexans contract to supply 575 km of power cables for Umm Al Houl water and power project in Qatar.Umm Al Houl plant, 20 km south of Doha, will be largest integrated power and water plant ever constructed in Qatar, in a project worth 2.9 billion euro.