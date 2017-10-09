Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MOTOR COACH INDUSTRIES SAYS ALL-ELECTRIC COMMUTER COACH MODEL D45 CRT LE TO BE RELEASED IN 2020​‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Motor Coach Industries::UNVEILING NEW COMMUTER COACH MODEL D45 CRT LE FOR PUBLIC TRANSIT; ALL-ELECTRIC VERSION IN DEVELOPMENT, TO BE RELEASED IN 2020​‍​.

New Flyer qtrly earnings per share $0.58

New Flyer Industries Inc : New Flyer announces 2016 second quarter results . Q2 revenue of $586.9 million increased by 56.5% compared to 2015 Q2 revenue of $375.0 million. .Qtrly earnings per share $0.58.

New Flyer Industries Inc Q1 net earnings per share $0.40

New Flyer Industries Inc : Qtrly revenue of $553.2 million increased by 45.5% compared to 2015 q1 revenue of $380.3 million . Q1 net earnings per share $0.40 .New flyer announces 2016 first quarter results and increase in annual dividend rate.

New Flyer Industries Inc. Announces Its First Quarterly Dividend

New Flyer Industries Inc:declared a quarterly dividend for the period January 1, 2016 to March 31, 2016, on the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") in the amount of C$0.175 per Share to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2016.The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2016.

New Flyer Of America Inc says NYCT awards co contract for 138 Xcelsior buses

New Flyer Industries Inc:New York awards New Flyer a contract for 138 xcelsior® buses.Of America inc-New York City transit authority awarded New Flyer a contract for 138 heavy-duty 40-foot xcelsior compressed natural gas buses.Of America inc- contract valued at approximately $78 million.

New Flyer Industries Inc completes acquisition of Motor Coach Industries and announces 12.9 pct increase to dividend

New Flyer Industries Inc:Says acquisition of Motor Coach Industries International Inc for cash consideration of US$455 million.Board of directors approved a 12.9% increase in the annual dividend rate from C$0.62 to C$0.70 per common share.Subject to dividend being declared by board in March 2016, first quarterly dividend on common shares in amount of C$0.175 per share is expected to be payable on April 15, 2016, to holders of record date on March 31, 2016.

New Flyer Industries Inc announces November dividend

New Flyer Industries Inc:Declared a dividend on the common shares of New Flyer in amount of C$0.05167 per share to holders of record date as on November 30.Dividend will be payable on December 15.

New Flyer Industries Inc:Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Motor Coach Industries International, Inc from an affiliate of KPS Capital Partners, L.P. for cash consideration of US$455 million.Says transaction is expected to be highly accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow per share.Says New Flyer announces 12.9% increase in dividend from C$0.62 to C$0.70 per share annually.Says New Flyer is currently targeting annual synergies of approximately US$10 million.New flyer-co obtained fully underwritten financing commitments for new credit facilities;expects to enter new credit agreements upon closing of deal.Deal will be funded through new US$825 million senior credit facilities.