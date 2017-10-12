Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Drax comments on National Grid's winter outlook report

Oct 12 (Reuters) - DRAX GROUP PLC ::DRAX POWER CEO ANDY KOSS RESPONDS TO NATIONAL GRID'S WINTER OUTLOOK REPORT 2017/18.‍"HAS UPGRADED HALF OF POWER STATION IN NORTH YORKSHIRE TO RUN ON BIOMASS INSTEAD OF COAL - 70 PCT OF OUR OUTPUT IS NOW RENEWABLE" - DRAX POWER CEO​."‍EXPLORING LOW COST OPTIONS FOR UPGRADING A FOURTH GENERATING UNIT FROM COAL TO BIOMASS" - DRAX POWER CEO​.

BRIEF-Li Ka-Shing plots bid for 11 bln stg National Grid arm-FT

Corrects currency to pounds from euros in headline.: Shing is assembling a bid for a majority stake in the gas distribution business of National Grid - FT, citing sources . Cheung Kong Infrastructure is leading group of investors likely to submit initial consortium offer by end of week for National Grid - FT, citing sources Source (http://on.ft.com/2dbrP4r) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: (CORRECTED).

National Grid says disappointed with OFGEM's decision about Drax contract

National Grid Plc : Result of OFGEM's decision is that National Grid will recover 95 million stg of additional costs, and group's exposure is limited to a maximum of 18 million stg . This reflects full recovery of Fiddler's Ferry contract and recovery of 70 pct of Drax contract, after applying sharing mechanism . National grid is disappointed with OFGEM's decision regarding drax contract as it believes costs could not have been reasonably foreseen .In 2015/16 balancing services incentive scheme (BSIS) contributed 27 million stg in profit before tax, and 18 million stg impact will be set against any BSIS out performance in current year.

National Grid says unit gets orders for Niagara Mohawk Electric And Gas businesses

National Grid Plc : Capital investment and financing orders received for niagara mohawk electric and gas businesses . New york public service commission has issued an order approving a capital investment petition for $1.3bn for its niagara mohawk utility . Also received authority to issue up to $2.07 billion of new long-term debt for: refinancing maturing debt; replacing variable debt with fixed-interest debt . On may 20, received new york department of public service's (dps) intervenor testimony for kedny and kedli rate cases . Is dps staff's opening position and national grid has to respond by 10 june 2016 .Hearings will begin in late june with a decision expected in december 2016 and new rates effective in january 2017..

National Grid posts higher pretax profit

National Grid Plc : Results for the year ended 31 march 2016 . Fy adjusted operating profit of £4.1bn, up 6% . Fy group return on equity of 12.3% (2015: 11.8%) . Recommended full year dividend up 1.1% to 43.34p (2015: 42.87p) . Total investment of £3.9bn, up from £3.5bn, driving regulated asset base growth of 4% . Necessary consultations for sale of majority stake in uk gas distribution business are underway with internal and external stakeholders to enable a smooth separation process . Expects to maintain performance broadly at level seen last year . In us, returns are expected to be maintained, ahead of rate revisions in massachusetts and new york, which are expected to come into effect in late 2016 and early 2017. . Overall group performance is expected to remain in line with group's expectations . Capital investment is expected to be at a similar level to 2015/16 . In uk, national grid expects to maintain performance broadly at level seen last year . Capital investment is expected to be at a similar level to 2015/16 . Overall group total investment for 2016/17 is expected to be at similar levels to 2015/16 . Cash flow before capex and shareholder returns is expected to decrease slightly reflecting large working capital inflows in 2015/16, particularly in us . Fy underlying pretax profit rose 6 percent to 3.117 billion stg . Final dividend 28.34 penceper share.

National Grid welcomes UK watchdog decision to launch a mid-period review

National Grid Plc : Notes ofgem's announcement to launch a mid-period review (MPR) for RIIO-T1 price control . Areas covered by MPR relate to few specific outputs which have an 8-year allowance of under 100 million stg in electricity transmission .Gas distribution business is not included.

National Grid plc appoints auditor

National Grid plc:Announces its intention to appoint Deloitte LLP as its auditor for the year ending March 31, 2018.

National Grid PLC approved an interim dividend, announces change of CEO

National Grid PLC:Board has approved an interim dividend of 15.00p per ordinary share.Says the interim dividend is expected to be paid on 13 January 2016 to shareholders on the register as at 27 November 2015.Says on 3 November 2015, National Grid announced that Steve Holliday had informed the Board that he wished to retire as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and leave the Company in 2016.Says he will be succeeded as CEO by John Pettigrew, currently Executive Director of the Group's UK operations.Steve will remain CEO until the end of this financial year (31 March 2016) and will remain on the Board until July 2016, to support John with the transition.