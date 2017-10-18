Edition:
India

NovaGold Resources Inc (NG.TO)

NG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$5.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
229,588
52-wk High
$8.15
52-wk Low
$4.94

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Novagold director Marc Faber resigns
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Novagold Resources Inc :Novagold announces departure of director.Novagold Resources Inc - ‍resignation of Marc Faber from Novagold's board of directors effective immediately​.  Full Article

Novagold reports Q3 loss per share of $0.02
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Novagold Resources Inc : Novagold announces third quarter results as Donlin Gold permitting progresses, stakeholder partnerships deepen and strong cash position preserved . Says for full year 2016 expect to spend approximately $23 million; $2 million lower than original forecast . Q3 loss per share $0.02 .For FY 2016 to spend about $10 million to fund expenditures at Donlin Gold and Galore Creek Projects.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

NovaGold Resources Inc News

UPDATE 2-'Dr. Doom' commentator Marc Faber faces backlash over race comments

NEW YORK/VANCOUVER, Oct 17 Marc Faber, the Swiss investor based in Thailand, provoked a backlash from business television and investment management firms on Tuesday after comments in his latest newsletter suggested the United States had only prospered because it was settled by white people.

» More NG.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials