Northam Platinum says ‍FY headline loss per share estimated to be 167.3 -196.3 cents

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Northam Platinum Ltd :‍FY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE IS ESTIMATED TO BE 167.3 -196.3 CENTS PER SHARE VERSUS HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF 140.9 CENTS LAST YEAR.BOTH OF GROUP'S OPERATING MINES, ZONDEREINDE AND BOOYSENDAL, ARE EXPECTED TO RECORD AN OPERATING PROFIT.

Northam Platinum posts FY headline loss per share of 140.9 cents

Northam Platinum Ltd : Reviewed preliminary results for the year ended June 30 2016 . FY sales revenue 6.097 bln rand versus 6.035 bln rand . FY loss for year 508.263 mln rand versus 1.033 bln rand .FY headline loss per share 140.9 cents versus 202.9 cents.

Northam Platinum sees FY headline loss of 152.2-131.9 cents/shr

Northam Platinum Ltd : FY headline loss per share estimated between 152.20 cents per share and 131.90 cents per share versus headline loss per share of 202.90 cents . The change would reflect an increase in headline earnings per share of between 25-35 pct . Total operating profit was between 30-40 pct lower than previous comparable year owing to a lower average basket price achieved .Says group's PGM production substantially higher yoy with both Zondereinde mine and Booysendal mine recording operating profits.

Northam Platinum issues R175 mln domestic medium term notes

Northam Platinum Ltd : Northam issues r175 million of domestic medium term notes . Notes bear a fixed coupon of 13.50% per annum, payable semi-annually, and will be redeemed on 12 may 2021. .Proceeds will further strengthen northam's balance sheet and be applied to development of company's project pipeline..

Northam Platinum says sells its 20.3 pct interest in Trans Hex

Northam Platinum Ltd : Disposal by northam of its 20.3% interest in trans hex group limited .Deal for a total cash consideration of r81.8 million.