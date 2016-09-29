Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NHPC signs wind power purchase agreement for 50 megawatt in Rajasthan

Nhpc Ltd Says Nhpc Ltd. : Signing of wind power purchase agreement for 50 megawatt in Jaisalmer .Rajasthan government will purchase generated from project.

NHPC Ltd June-qtr profit up 7 pct

NHPC Ltd : June-quarter net profit 8.58 billion rupees; net sales 21.66 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 7.98 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 19.80 billion rupees .

NHPC signs MoU with BHEL for hydro power projects in overseas markets

NHPC Ltd : Signed a MoU with BHEL for hydro power projects in overseas markets; cos to look after civil, electro mechanical package respectively. .

NHPC Ltd declares interim dividend

NHPC Ltd:Declared an interim dividend @ 9.2% of face value of 10 Indian rupees per share (0.92 Indian rupees per equity share) on the paid up share capital of the company for the financial year 2015-16.

NHPC Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend

NHPC Ltd:Says that it has fixed Feb. 22, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend.