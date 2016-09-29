Edition:
India

NHPC Ltd (NHPC.BO)

NHPC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

27.70INR
11:38am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-1.07%)
Prev Close
Rs28.00
Open
Rs28.00
Day's High
Rs28.15
Day's Low
Rs27.65
Volume
113,813
Avg. Vol
551,398
52-wk High
Rs34.50
52-wk Low
Rs24.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NHPC signs wind power purchase agreement for 50 megawatt in Rajasthan
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Nhpc Ltd Says Nhpc Ltd. : Signing of wind power purchase agreement for 50 megawatt in Jaisalmer .Rajasthan government will purchase generated from project.  Full Article

NHPC Ltd June-qtr profit up 7 pct
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

NHPC Ltd : June-quarter net profit 8.58 billion rupees; net sales 21.66 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 7.98 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 19.80 billion rupees .  Full Article

NHPC signs MoU with BHEL for hydro power projects in overseas markets
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

NHPC Ltd : Signed a MoU with BHEL for hydro power projects in overseas markets; cos to look after civil, electro mechanical package respectively. .  Full Article

NHPC Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 

NHPC Ltd:Declared an interim dividend @ 9.2% of face value of 10 Indian rupees per share (0.92 Indian rupees per equity share) on the paid up share capital of the company for the financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

NHPC Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 

NHPC Ltd:Says that it has fixed Feb. 22, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

NHPC Ltd News

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 18

Oct 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 3143.60 NSE 24934.00 ============= TOTAL 28077.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

» More NHPC.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials