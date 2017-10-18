Edition:
India

NIIT Technologies Ltd (NITT.NS)

NITT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

612.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.50 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs611.85
Open
Rs612.85
Day's High
Rs622.00
Day's Low
Rs608.15
Volume
489,875
Avg. Vol
468,841
52-wk High
Rs646.30
52-wk Low
Rs366.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's NIIT Technologies Sept qtr consol profit up about 14 pct
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - India's NIIT Technologies Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 672 million rupees versus profit of 589 million rupees last year.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 7.37 billion rupees versus 6.93 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

NIIT Technologies says June-quarter net profit falls
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

NIIT Technologies Ltd : June-quarter net profit 214 million rupees . June-quarter income from operations 3.68 billion rupees versus 3.62 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

NIIT Technologies March-quarter profit rises
Friday, 6 May 2016 

NIIT Technologies Ltd : March-quarter net profit 314.8 million rupees; March-quarter income from operations 3.52 billion rupees .  Full Article

NIIT Technologies Ltd News

BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies Sept qtr consol profit up about 14 pct

* Sept quarter consol net profit 672 million rupees versus profit of 589 million rupees last year

