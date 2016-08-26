Edition:
Latest Key Developments

Niveus Investments says in talks which may impact co's share price
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Niveus Investments Ltd :Co entered into negotiations regarding a potential transaction, which if concluded may have a material effect on price of co's securities.  Full Article

Niveus announces disposal of operational assets of KWV Hldgs Ltd
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Niveus Investments Ltd : Proposed conditional disposal of operational assets of KWV Holdings Limited . Says KWV SA shall dispose of all its operational assets, and KWV shall dispose of all of its shares in and loan accounts against its unit kwv intellectual properties proprietary limited . Niveus holds an interest of 57,13 pct of ordinary shares of KWV. .Disposal consideration is in amount of approximately 1,15 billion rand.  Full Article

Niveus Investments sees FY HEPS down between 9.1pct-29.0pct
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Niveus Investments Ltd : Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 51.4 cents and 65.8 cents, being a decrease of between 9.1% and 29.0% versus last year .Anticipated decline in earnings is mainly due to a 45 million rand settlement.  Full Article

Niveus Investments Ltd News

BRIEF-Niveus Investments full-year diluted HEPS rises

* FY revenue of 86.6 million rand versus 74.9 million rand year ago

