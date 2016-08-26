Niveus Investments Ltd :Co entered into negotiations regarding a potential transaction, which if concluded may have a material effect on price of co's securities.

Niveus Investments Ltd : Proposed conditional disposal of operational assets of KWV Holdings Limited . Says KWV SA shall dispose of all its operational assets, and KWV shall dispose of all of its shares in and loan accounts against its unit kwv intellectual properties proprietary limited . Niveus holds an interest of 57,13 pct of ordinary shares of KWV. .Disposal consideration is in amount of approximately 1,15 billion rand.