July 7 (Reuters) - Nike Inc :Nike Inc chairman emeritus Philip Knight reports acquisition of 1.8 million shares of co's class a common convertible on July 5 - SEC filing.Nike Inc chairman emeritus Philip Knight's acquisition of the shares as a result of a private pro rata distribution from Swoosh LLC.Nike Inc - Class a common stock is convertible at any time on a one-for-one basis into class b common stock with no expiration date.

Nike Inc : Chelsea Football Club announces new technical partnership with Nike .Long-term agreement will see Nike become the official kit supplier to Chelsea beginning with the 2017/18 season.

Nike Inc : Nike, inc. Reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results . Q1 earnings per share $0.73 . Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q1 revenue $9.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $8.87 billion . quarter-End inventories for nike were $4.9 billion, up 11 percent from august 31, 2015 . Nike inc q1 north america total revenue $4,031 million versus $3,799 million last year . Qtrly selling and administrative expense increased 12 percent to $2.9 billion . Nike inc q1 western europe total revenue $1,763 million versus $1,641 million last year . As of aug 31, worldwide futures orders for nike brand athletic footwear and apparel from sept 2016 through jan 2017 totaled $12.3 billion, up 5 percent . Qtrly gross margin declined 200 basis points to 45.5 percent . Qtrly greater china total revenue $1,020 million versus $886 million .At q1-end, reported futures orders growth for greater china was 15%.

Apollo Global Management : Affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Nike Inc announce strategic partnership for apparel manufacturing in the Americas . Terms of agreements were not disclosed . Investment is made by Apollo-managed special situations I fund . For partnership, a new apparel supply chain company has acquired existing apparel suppliers in north and central America .New supply chain company has acquired apparel manufacturer New Holland & embellishment, warehousing and logistics operator ArtFx.

Nike Inc :Nike Inc declares $0.16 quarterly dividend.

Nike Inc : Nike golf will transition out of equipment - including clubs, balls and bags ."Will accelerate innovation in its golf footwear and apparel business and will partner with more of world's best golfers".

Nike Inc : Nike Inc launches new Nike+ app .Also announced that it will open its first digital studio in NYC.

Nike Inc : Says CFO Andrew Campion FY 2016 total compensation $4.8 million - SEC filing .CEO Mark Parker FY 2016 total compensation was $47.6 million versus $16.8 million in FY 2015.

Nike Inc :Files for debt shelf offering; size not disclosed.

Nike Inc : Lesnard succeeds Patrick Seehafer who will become VP, Europe merchandising . Position is effective august 1, and Lesnard will report to Jayme Martin, VP, GM Global Categories . Nike, inc. Announces new VP, GM of global running .Steve Lesnard will become VP, gm of global running.