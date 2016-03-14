Edition:
Nilkamal Ltd (NKML.NS)

NKML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,603.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments

Nilkamal Ltd declares second interim dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 

Nilkamal Ltd:Approved payment of second interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 at the rate of 45% i.e. 4.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each.Says dividend so declared shall be paid on or before March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Nilkamal Ltd announces interim dividend
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

Nilkamal Ltd:Approved payment of interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 at rate of 25 pct. i.e. 2.5 Indian rupees per equity share.  Full Article

Nilkamal Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Nilkamal June qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 223.7 million rupees versus profit 316.7 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

