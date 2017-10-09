Edition:
NMDC Ltd (NMDC.BO)

NMDC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

120.55INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-1.67%)
Prev Close
Rs122.60
Open
Rs122.60
Day's High
Rs122.60
Day's Low
Rs120.00
Volume
214,734
Avg. Vol
279,770
52-wk High
Rs152.50
52-wk Low
Rs102.80

NMDC says Sept provisional production of iron ore of 15.65 MT
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - NMDC Ltd :Says Sept provisional production of iron ore of 15.65 million tonnes‍​.Says Sept provisional iron ore sales of 17.6 million tonnes‍​‍​.  Full Article

NMDC Dec-qtr profit up about 41 pct
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

NMDC Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 5.95 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 24.98 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 10.09 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter was 4.21 billion rupees last year as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 15.18 billion rupees.  Full Article

NMDC total iron ore production of 9.55 million tonnes up to July
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

NMDC Ltd : Up to July total iron ore production of 9.55 million tonnes; sales of 10.20 million tonnes .  Full Article

NMDC Ltd June-qtr profit down about 30 pct
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

NMDC Ltd : June-quarter net profit 7.11 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 17.21 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 10.15 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 18.05 billion rupees .  Full Article

NMDC Ltd gets members' nod for share buyback
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

NMDC Ltd : Gets members' nod for share buyback of up to 25 percent of total number of equity shares of co .  Full Article

NMDC Ltd reports June iron ore production of 7.63 mln tonnes
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

NMDC Ltd : June total production 7.63 million ronnes .  Full Article

NMDC reports May iron ore production of 4.99 mln tonnes
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

NMDC Ltd : May iron ore production of 4.99 million tonnes; May sales of 4.98 million tonnes .  Full Article

NMDC to consider buy back of equity shares
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

NMDC Ltd : To consider proposal for buy back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of INR 1 each. .  Full Article

NMDC Ltd fixes lump ore prices at INR 1,800 WMT and Fines at INR 1,460 WMT
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

NMDC Ltd : Fixes lump ore prices at INR 1,800 WMT and Fines at INR 1,460 WMT .  Full Article

NMDC Ltd incorporates unit company 'NMDC-SAIL Ltd'
Friday, 27 May 2016 

NMDC Ltd : Incorporated a unit to develop, explore, etc. sale / supply of iron ore from the allocated mining resource in the state of Chhattisgarh .  Full Article

BRIEF-NMDC Ltd fixes price of lump iron ore at 2300 rupees per ton

* Says fixes price of lump iron ore at INR 2300 per ton w.e.f. Oct 5‍​‍​

