NMDC says Sept provisional production of iron ore of 15.65 MT

Oct 9 (Reuters) - NMDC Ltd :Says Sept provisional production of iron ore of 15.65 million tonnes‍​.Says Sept provisional iron ore sales of 17.6 million tonnes‍​‍​.

NMDC Dec-qtr profit up about 41 pct

NMDC Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 5.95 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 24.98 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 10.09 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter was 4.21 billion rupees last year as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 15.18 billion rupees.

NMDC total iron ore production of 9.55 million tonnes up to July

NMDC Ltd : Up to July total iron ore production of 9.55 million tonnes; sales of 10.20 million tonnes .

NMDC Ltd June-qtr profit down about 30 pct

NMDC Ltd : June-quarter net profit 7.11 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 17.21 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 10.15 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 18.05 billion rupees .

NMDC Ltd gets members' nod for share buyback

NMDC Ltd : Gets members' nod for share buyback of up to 25 percent of total number of equity shares of co .

NMDC Ltd reports June iron ore production of 7.63 mln tonnes

NMDC Ltd : June total production 7.63 million ronnes .

NMDC reports May iron ore production of 4.99 mln tonnes

NMDC Ltd : May iron ore production of 4.99 million tonnes; May sales of 4.98 million tonnes .

NMDC to consider buy back of equity shares

NMDC Ltd : To consider proposal for buy back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of INR 1 each. .

NMDC Ltd fixes lump ore prices at INR 1,800 WMT and Fines at INR 1,460 WMT

NMDC Ltd : Fixes lump ore prices at INR 1,800 WMT and Fines at INR 1,460 WMT .

NMDC Ltd incorporates unit company 'NMDC-SAIL Ltd'

NMDC Ltd : Incorporated a unit to develop, explore, etc. sale / supply of iron ore from the allocated mining resource in the state of Chhattisgarh .