NMDC Ltd (NMDC.BO)
120.55INR
3:48pm IST
Rs-2.05 (-1.67%)
Rs122.60
Rs122.60
Rs122.60
Rs120.00
214,734
279,770
Rs152.50
Rs102.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
NMDC says Sept provisional production of iron ore of 15.65 MT
Oct 9 (Reuters) - NMDC Ltd
NMDC Dec-qtr profit up about 41 pct
NMDC Ltd
NMDC total iron ore production of 9.55 million tonnes up to July
NMDC Ltd
NMDC Ltd June-qtr profit down about 30 pct
NMDC Ltd
NMDC Ltd gets members' nod for share buyback
NMDC Ltd
NMDC Ltd reports June iron ore production of 7.63 mln tonnes
NMDC Ltd
NMDC reports May iron ore production of 4.99 mln tonnes
NMDC Ltd
NMDC to consider buy back of equity shares
NMDC Ltd
NMDC Ltd fixes lump ore prices at INR 1,800 WMT and Fines at INR 1,460 WMT
NMDC Ltd
NMDC Ltd incorporates unit company 'NMDC-SAIL Ltd'
NMDC Ltd
BRIEF-NMDC Ltd fixes price of lump iron ore at 2300 rupees per ton
* Says fixes price of lump iron ore at INR 2300 per ton w.e.f. Oct 5