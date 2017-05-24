NN Group NV (NN.AS)
NN Group prices a dual-tranche senior notes offering at 900 mln euros
May 24 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV
Delta Lloyd rejects NN Group's takeover proposal
Delta Lloyd planning to reject takeover approach from NN Group- Bloomberg
:Dutch Insurer Delta Lloyd NV planning to reject unsolicited takeover approach from NN Group NV - Bloomberg, citing sources. Full Article
NN group to transfer its Irish reinsurance portfolio to Canada Life
BRIEF-NN group Q2 net result down 14.6 pct to 335 mln euros
NN Group to sell Mandema & Partners to Van Lanschot Chabot
NN Group Q1 net profit down at 270 million euros; to start shares buy back program
NN Group acquires Notus Financial Advisors in Poland
ING Groep to sell remaining shares in NN Group
ING Groep NV:ING to sell remaining shares in NN Group.To sell its remaining 45.7 million ordinary shares in NN Group.Ordinary shares will be sold by way of an accelerated book building offering to institutional investors.Sale of ING's 14.1 pct stake is final transaction in ING's programme to divest all of its insurance and investment management businesses.Offer price will be determined at conclusion of book building process.Book is open with immediate effect and is expected to close ultimately by 17:30 CET on April 15, 2016.Credit Suisse, ING Bank, JP Morgan and UBS are acting as joint global coordinators for offering.Transaction is expected to settle on April 19, 2016. Full Article
NN Group proposes FY 2015 dividend of EUR 1.05/share
NN Group NV:Final 2015 dividend proposal of 1.05 euro per ordinary share. Full Article
Fitch Affirms NN Group's IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NN Group N.V.'s (NN) core life insurance subsidiary Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekeringen Maatschappij N.V.'s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'A+' (Strong). The agency has also affirmed NN's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable.