Edition:
India

Nocil Ltd (NOCI.NS)

NOCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

188.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.20 (+2.28%)
Prev Close
Rs184.35
Open
Rs185.90
Day's High
Rs193.50
Day's Low
Rs180.10
Volume
5,997,322
Avg. Vol
1,357,283
52-wk High
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs59.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Nocil Sept-qtr profit rises
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nocil Ltd :Sept quarter profit 380.7 million rupees versus profit of 272.9 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 2.28 billion rupees versus 1.20 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

NOCIL Ltd June-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Nocil Ltd : June-quarter net profit 232 million rupees versus 167.4 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.91 billion rupees versus 1.84 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Nocil Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Nocil Sept-qtr profit rises

* Sept quarter profit 380.7 million rupees versus profit of 272.9 million rupees year ago

» More NOCI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials