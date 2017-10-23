Nocil Ltd (NOCI.NS)
NOCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
188.55INR
23 Oct 2017
188.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.20 (+2.28%)
Rs4.20 (+2.28%)
Prev Close
Rs184.35
Rs184.35
Open
Rs185.90
Rs185.90
Day's High
Rs193.50
Rs193.50
Day's Low
Rs180.10
Rs180.10
Volume
5,997,322
5,997,322
Avg. Vol
1,357,283
1,357,283
52-wk High
Rs193.50
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs59.45
Rs59.45
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Nocil Sept-qtr profit rises
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nocil Ltd
NOCIL Ltd June-qtr profit rises
Nocil Ltd
BRIEF-India's Nocil Sept-qtr profit rises
* Sept quarter profit 380.7 million rupees versus profit of 272.9 million rupees year ago