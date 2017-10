Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc ::NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC - ‍DUE TO DELAYED DELIVERY OF SOME VALVES REQUIRED FOR GTU3 WITH GTU1&2 IT WILL NOT BE POSSIBLE TO BRING GAS INTO GTU3 IN 2017​.NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC - ‍PREVIOUSLY PLANNED THREE WEEK SHUT DOWN OF GTU1&2 HAS THEREFORE BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL AFTER WINTER PERIOD​.NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC - ‍SHUT DOWN AND TIE- IN OF GTU1&2 IS NOW SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN APRIL 2018​.NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC - ‍POSTPONEMENT OF GTU3 COMMISSIONING DOES MEAN THAT PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2018 WILL BE IMPACTED​.NOSTRUM OIL & GAS-NOT BE ABLE TO RAISE PRODUCTION ABOVE CURRENT CAPACITY OF 45,000 BOEPD; TARGET TO RAMP UP PRODUCTION TO 100,000 BOEPD BY 2020 UNCHANGED​.NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC - ‍TOTAL COST OF PLANT IS NOT IMPACTED BY DELAY TO TIE-IN AND COMMISSIONING AND REMAINS AT US$532 MILLION​.NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC - ‍COMPANY REMAINS FULLY FUNDED TO COMPLETE GTU3 AND RAMP UP PRODUCTION​.