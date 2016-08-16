Northland Power Inc : Northland power provides update on global adjustment litigation . Ontario electricity financial corporation has brought a motion to ontario court of appeal regarding retroactive payments . Northland power inc says "intends to oppose motion" . Motion seeks to set aside or vary order of that court, dismissing oefc's motion for a stay of portion of superior court's global adjustment decision .Expects to include retroactive payments in income when received..
Full Article
Northland Power Inc : Northland Power Inc says Ontario Court of appeal has issued its decision in respect of application brought by Ontario Electricity Financial Corporation . Says court of appeal has ruled in favour of Northland and denied OEFC's application for a stay of retroactive payments .Northland Power says Northland applicants are entitled to receive retroactive payments, of which Northland's share totals approximately $95 million.
Full Article
Northland Power Inc : Northland reaches settlement with contractor H.B. White . Says all of HBWC's liens and filed claims relating to Northland's projects will be released . Says settlement concerning five ground-mounted solar projects located in and around Cochrane and Burks Falls West . H.B. White says has filed court application for Creditor Protection Under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in Ontario . Says all ongoing arbitration between HBWC and Northland has been suspended pending outcome of CCAA proceeding .Says entered into agreements with H.B. White Canada Corp. and certain HBWC affiliates.
Full Article