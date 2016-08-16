Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Northland Power gives update on global adjustment litigation

Northland Power Inc : Northland power provides update on global adjustment litigation . Ontario electricity financial corporation has brought a motion to ontario court of appeal regarding retroactive payments . Northland power inc says "intends to oppose motion" . Motion seeks to set aside or vary order of that court, dismissing oefc's motion for a stay of portion of superior court's global adjustment decision .Expects to include retroactive payments in income when received..

Northland Power says Ontario court rules in favor of company; denies OEFC's application

Northland Power Inc : Northland Power Inc says Ontario Court of appeal has issued its decision in respect of application brought by Ontario Electricity Financial Corporation . Says court of appeal has ruled in favour of Northland and denied OEFC's application for a stay of retroactive payments .Northland Power says Northland applicants are entitled to receive retroactive payments, of which Northland's share totals approximately $95 million.

Northland Power reaches settlement with contractor H.B. White

Northland Power Inc : Northland reaches settlement with contractor H.B. White . Says all of HBWC's liens and filed claims relating to Northland's projects will be released . Says settlement concerning five ground-mounted solar projects located in and around Cochrane and Burks Falls West . H.B. White says has filed court application for Creditor Protection Under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in Ontario . Says all ongoing arbitration between HBWC and Northland has been suspended pending outcome of CCAA proceeding .Says entered into agreements with H.B. White Canada Corp. and certain HBWC affiliates.