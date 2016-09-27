Nampak Ltd : Sees full-year 2016 capital expenditure estimated at r1.3 – r1.5 billion Link to source: (http://bit.ly/2cZwhEU) Further company coverage: [NPKJ.J] (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).
Full Article
Nampak Ltd : Nampak Products Limited has entered into a sale and leaseback transaction with Imbali Props 21 Proprietary Limited . NPL will sell to Imbali and leaseback fifteen of its industrial properties and sell outright to Imbali one industrial property owned by NPL .Consideration payable for transaction is r1.744 billion..
Full Article
Nampak Ltd : Unaudited group results and ordinary dividend announcement for the half year ended 31 March 2016 . Group operating profit of r870 million down 7% for half year ended march 31 . Group revenue of r9.4 billion, up 10% .No interim ordinary dividend declared, a conservative approach adopted to cash management.
Full Article