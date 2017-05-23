Naspers Ltd (NPNJn.J)
327,727.19ZAc
23 Oct 2017
-1,972.81 (-0.60%)
329,700.00
330,000.00
330,495.00
325,753.00
765,118
1,103,054
331,500.00
192,598.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Delivery Hero CEO reiterates ready for possible IPO
May 23 (Reuters) - :Delivery Hero CEO reiterates that prepared for possible IPO if feels it is the right time, no further comment.Delivery Hero CEO says does not exclude further acquisitions. Full Article
Russia's Megafon says completes acquisition of stake in Mail.ru
Russian mobile operator Megafon
Naspers sells Allegro, Ceneo for $3.25 bln
Naspers Ltd
S.Africa's Competition Tribunal imposes credit guarantee on Media 24
South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Imposed a credit guarantee remedy on Media 24 following finding that it forced out a competitor . Credit guarantee remedy allows current or new publications within Goldfields area to approach Media 24 for specific credit terms .Credit guarantee if taken up operates for three years provided a publication does not default. Full Article
Naspers FY core headline earnings rise 21 pct to $1.2 bln
Naspers Ltd
Naspers Ltd sees FY core HEPS up between 15 and 20 pct
Naspers Limited
Naspers buys half of Rocket's stake in Delivery Hero
JOHANNESBURG/BERLIN South African e-commerce giant Naspers increased its investment in online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero on Thursday, buying half the stake of German investor Rocket Internet for 660 million euros ($775 million).