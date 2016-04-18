Newriver Reit PLC (NRRT.L)
NRRT.L on London Stock Exchange
340.40GBp
4:12pm IST
340.40GBp
4:12pm IST
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-1.45%)
-5.00 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
345.40
345.40
Open
347.10
347.10
Day's High
347.10
347.10
Day's Low
340.00
340.00
Volume
143,077
143,077
Avg. Vol
602,678
602,678
52-wk High
371.86
371.86
52-wk Low
297.88
297.88
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
NewRiver Retail Ltd completed acquisition of Bexleyheath assets
NewRiver Retail Ltd:Says that it has completed acquisition of The Broadway Shopping Centre and Broadway Square Retail Park in Bexleyheath, south east London (the Bexleyheath assets) for total consideration of £120.25 million. Full Article
BRIEF-Newriver REIT declared second quarterly dividend of 5.25 pence per share
* DECLARED SECOND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 5.25 PENCE PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: