Nesco Ltd (NSEN.NS)
NSEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
528.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.90 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
Rs535.40
Open
Rs535.40
Day's High
Rs536.05
Day's Low
Rs520.90
Volume
15,200
Avg. Vol
31,301
52-wk High
Rs587.60
52-wk Low
Rs352.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Nesco appoints Krishna Patel as MD
Nesco Ltd June-qtr profit rises
NESCO Ltd declares interim dividend
NESCO Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 85 pct. i.e., @ 8.5 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year ending March 31, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Nesco Ltd June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 416.9 million rupees versus 358.6 million rupees year ago