Latest Key Developments

Reservoir Minerals announces securityholder approval of plan of arrangement with Nevsun Resources
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

Reservoir Minerals Inc : Reservoir announces securityholder approval of plan of arrangement with Nevsun Resources .Transaction is expected to close on June 23, 2016 following receipt of final court approval and other customary closing conditions.  Full Article

Nevsun resources to pay about $75 mln more to Reservoir shareholders
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

Nevsun Resources Ltd : Nevsun and Reservoir announce increased cash consideration to reservoir shareholders . Agreed to increase consideration to be paid to holders of Reservoir's shares by adding a cash payment of C$2.00 per Reservoir share .To increase consideration to be paid to holders of Reservoir's common shares by approximately $75 million.  Full Article

Nevsun Resources says Nevsun,Reservoir combination product of process involving over 25 different parties
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Nevsun Resources :Combination of Nevsun,reservoir was product of process involving over 25 different parties, including Jing Bao and Shandong.  Full Article

XGC urges Reservoir Minerals shareholders to vote against Nevsun's merger proposal
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

Xiangguang Group Co Ltd : Reiterate its stance against merger proposal made by Nevsun resources ltd for reservoir minerals inc .XGC rejects Nevsun's criticisms of its financing offer to Reservoir Minerals Inc. And urges reservoir minerals shareholders to vote against nevsun's significantly dilutive merger proposal.  Full Article

Jing Bao asks Nevsun to issue press release to release Reservoir Minerals from $20 mln fee
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

Jing Bao (Asia) Ltd: Jing Bao (Asia) Ltd issues press release in response to press release by Nevsun Resources Ltd .Request that Nevsun issue a press release to release Reservoir Minerals from $20 million break fee.  Full Article

Reservoir Minerals "urges" shareholders to vote in favour of arrangement it entered into with Nevsun Resources
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Reservoir Minerals Inc : Reservoir's board "urges" shareholders to vote in favour of arrangement it has entered into with Nevsun Resources Ltd . Received an unsolicited, non-binding financing proposal from China based shareholder, Shandong Xiangguang Group Co Ltd . Proposal requires company to make an US$80 million private placement of equity to XGC priced at C$8.00 a share .Financing proposal also requires reservoir to borrow us$50 million from XGC.  Full Article

Nevsun Resources Ltd declares first quarterly dividend of 2016
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Nevsun Resources Ltd:Declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of US$0.04 per common share.Payable on April 15, 2016 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Nevsun Declares Fourth Quarterly Dividend of 2015
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 

Nevsun Resources Ltd:declared its regular a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.04 per common share (US$0.16 per common share annually).The dividend is payable on January 15, 2016, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2015.  Full Article

Nevsun Resources Ltd News

BRIEF-Nevsun appoints Ryan MacWilliam as CFO

* Nevsun Resources Ltd- appointment is effective August 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

