Netcare Ltd : Jse: Ntc - Pre-close Trading Update And Trading Statement .Sees FY HEPS at least 20 pct or 35.8 cents less than those for same period in previous financial year of 174.1 cents.

Netcare Ltd : Has entered into agreement to outsource their 37 retail pharmacies in Medicross and 51 hospital retail front shop of hospital division to Clicks . Clicks will assume control of all Medicross Pharmacies and front shops of Netcare Hospital Division . Agreement excludes dispensing of prescriptions in Netcare Hospital pharmacies which remain within Netcare's hospital operations. . Specific employees involved in these areas of business will be transferred to clicks on terms similar to their current conditions .Implementation date of transaction is expected to be 1 October 2016.