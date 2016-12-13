NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS)
176.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs1.90 (+1.09%)
Rs175.05
Rs175.05
Rs177.90
Rs173.65
5,369,797
6,465,695
Rs180.00
Rs145.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
NTPC to raise 39.25 bln rupees via private placement of NCDs
Ntpc Ltd
Coal India signs JV with NTPC, IOC for revival of Barauni & Sindri fertiliser units
Coal India Ltd
NTPC seeks members' nod to appoint Gurdeep Singh as chairman, MD
NTPC Ltd
NTPC June-qtr profit rises about 4.1 pct
NTPC Ltd
NTPC raises 20 bln rupees via Green Masala Bonds
NTPC Ltd
NTPC Ltd approves NCD issue of up to 150 bln rupees
NTPC Ltd
NTPC Ltd to consider issue of bonds/NCDs of up to 150 bln rupees
NTPC Ltd
NTPC incorporates JV company "Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayn Limited" with Coal India
NTPC Ltd
India's NTPC Ltd capex target for 2016-17 at 300 bln rupees
NTPC Ltd
NTPC March-qtr profit down about 8 pct
NTPC Ltd
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 4
Oct 4 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30358.60 NSE 91664.80 ============= TOTAL 122023.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA