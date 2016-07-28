Edition:
Novus Holdings Ltd (NVSJ.J)

NVSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

701.77ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.77 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
700.00
Open
709.00
Day's High
727.00
Day's Low
692.00
Volume
185,287
Avg. Vol
719,763
52-wk High
1,130.00
52-wk Low
545.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Novus Holdings appointment CEO, CFO
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Novus Holdings Ltd : Changes to the board - appointment of CEO and CFO . Approved appointment of Keith Vroon as CEO effective immediately .Edrich Fivaz has also been appointed as CFO of group effective September 1, 2016.  Full Article

Novus Holdings says Chairman to take 6-month medical leave
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Novus Holdings Ltd : Chairman Lambert Retief will be taking a medical leave of absence for six months with immediate effect .Fred Robertson, will take over as chairman of board..  Full Article

Novus Holdings says CFO to step down
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Novus Holdings Ltd : Edward Van Niekerk has tendered his resignation as CFO and executive director of Novus Holdings with effect from 31 August 2016 to pursue other interests .Proceedings to appoint a successor are underway and details will be announced in due course.  Full Article

Novus Holdings FY HEPS rises 9,6 pct to 139,9 cents
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Novus Holdings Ltd : FY headline earnings per share increased 9,6 pct to 139,9 cents per share . FY revenue declined to r4,17 billion . FY operating profit excluding impairments and profit/(loss) on disposal of fixed assets increased 2,5 pct to r650,7 million .Approved a gross dividend no. 2 of 70 cents per share (2015: 64 cents).  Full Article

