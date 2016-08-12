Northview Apartment REIT (NVU_u.TO)
23.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$23.58
--
--
--
--
105,324
$23.80
$18.67
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Northview Apartment REIT Q2 adjusted diluted FFO per unit $0.56
Northview Apartment REIT
Northview Apartment REIT Q2 FFO per share view C$0.60
Northview Apartment REIT
Northview Apartment REIT announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Northview Apartment REIT : Northview is authorized to purchase, in a 12 month period, up to 3.9 million units, representing 10% of its public float . Purchases under ncib will be funded out of northview's working capital .Northview apartment reit announces renewal of normal course issuer bid. Full Article
Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ) declares March monthly distributions
Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ):Says its March 2016 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit.Payable on April 15 to holders of trust units of record at March 31. Full Article
Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ) announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer
Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ):Says resignation of Robert Palmer, Chief Financial Officer, effective March 9. Full Article
Northview Apartment REIT (formerly Northern Property REIT) Announces December 2015 Distribution
Northview Apartment REIT (formerly Northern Property REIT):Says December 2015 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit.payable on January 15, 2016 to holders of trust units of record at December 31, 2015. Full Article
Northview Apartment REIT (formerly Northern Property REIT) announces November 2015 distribution
Northview Apartment REIT (formerly Northern Property REIT):Says Nov. monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit, payable on Dec. 15, to holders of trust units of record at Nov 30. Full Article