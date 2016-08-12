Edition:
Northview Apartment REIT (NVU_u.TO)

NVU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

23.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$23.58
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
105,324
52-wk High
$23.80
52-wk Low
$18.67

Latest Key Developments

Northview Apartment REIT Q2 adjusted diluted FFO per unit $0.56
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Northview Apartment REIT : Northview Apartment REIT reports second quarter 2016 financial results . Diluted funds from operations per unit of $0.51 for three months ended June 30, 2016 . Qtrly diluted FFO per unit was $0.56, excluding non-recurring items .Q2 FFO per share view C$0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Northview Apartment REIT Q2 FFO per share view C$0.60
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Northview Apartment REIT : Qtrly FFO per share $0.51 . Qtrly FFO per unit, excluding items $ 0.56 . Financial impact of Fort McMurray wildfires and evacuation was $3.2 million in quarter .Q2 FFO per share view C$0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Northview Apartment REIT announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Saturday, 28 May 2016 

Northview Apartment REIT : Northview is authorized to purchase, in a 12 month period, up to 3.9 million units, representing 10% of its public float . Purchases under ncib will be funded out of northview's working capital .Northview apartment reit announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.  Full Article

Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ) declares March monthly distributions
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ):Says its March 2016 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit.Payable on April 15 to holders of trust units of record at March 31.  Full Article

Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ) announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer
Thursday, 18 Feb 2016 

Northview Apartment REIT ( formerly Northern Property REIT ):Says resignation of Robert Palmer, Chief Financial Officer, effective March 9.  Full Article

Northview Apartment REIT (formerly Northern Property REIT) Announces December 2015 Distribution
Wednesday, 16 Dec 2015 

Northview Apartment REIT (formerly Northern Property REIT):Says December 2015 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit.payable on January 15, 2016 to holders of trust units of record at December 31, 2015.  Full Article

Northview Apartment REIT (formerly Northern Property REIT) announces November 2015 distribution
Tuesday, 17 Nov 2015 

Northview Apartment REIT (formerly Northern Property REIT):Says Nov. monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit, payable on Dec. 15, to holders of trust units of record at Nov 30.  Full Article

Northview Apartment REIT News

Earnings vs. Estimates

