Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

North West Company Q1 earnings per share C$0.36

North West Company Inc : The North West Company Inc. announces first quarter earnings and a quarterly dividend . Q1 sales C$439 million versus I/B/E/S view C$440.2 million . Q1 earnings per share C$0.36 . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.31 per share.

North West Company Inc says quarterly dividend

North West Company Inc:Board of Directors have declared a dividend of $0.31 per share to shareholders of date record on March 31 to be paid on April 15.

The North West Company Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend

The North West Company Inc:Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015, to be paid on January 15, 2016.