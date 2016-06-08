Edition:
India

North West Company Inc (NWC.TO)

NWC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$30.22
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
71,810
52-wk High
$33.74
52-wk Low
$24.08

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

North West Company Q1 earnings per share C$0.36
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

North West Company Inc : The North West Company Inc. announces first quarter earnings and a quarterly dividend . Q1 sales C$439 million versus I/B/E/S view C$440.2 million . Q1 earnings per share C$0.36 . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.31 per share.  Full Article

North West Company Inc says quarterly dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

North West Company Inc:Board of Directors have declared a dividend of $0.31 per share to shareholders of date record on March 31 to be paid on April 15.  Full Article

The North West Company Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend
Thursday, 10 Dec 2015 

The North West Company Inc:Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015, to be paid on January 15, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

North West Company Inc News

BRIEF-The North West Company Inc extends maturity date for existing loan facilities

* Extended maturity date of CAD$300.0 million and US$52.0 million loan facilities to September 26, 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More NWC.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials