NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO)
11.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:amended terms of its previously announced public offering to increase the size of the offering to 6,550,000 trust units at a price of $9.20 per Unit, representing gross proceeds of $60.26 million.The Units are being offered on a "bought deal" basis to a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets.The REIT has also granted the underwriters the option to purchase up to an additional 982,500 Units to cover over-allotments, if any, exercisable in whole or in part anytime up to 30 days following closing of the offering.Concurrently, NorthWest Value Partners Inc., NorthWest's unitholder, has agreed to purchase, on a private placement basis, an aggregate of approximately $10 million in units at the offering price.NorthWest Value Partners Inc. currently holds an approximate 34% interest in NorthWest and is wholly-owned by Paul Dalla Lana, CEO of the REIT.NorthWest intends to use net proceeds of the offering and concurrent private placement to fund equity component of previously announced acquisition of a two building medical office complex in Berlin, Germany.to repay existing indebtedness (including amounts outstanding on the REIT's revolving credit facility) and for general trust purposes. Full Article
